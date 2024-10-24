GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Has $285,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $570.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

