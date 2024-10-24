Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 332,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,338. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.