Head-To-Head Analysis: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 165.83%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Cidara Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $53.87 million 0.95 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.45

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -109.89% -34.82%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

