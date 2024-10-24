Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,602 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

