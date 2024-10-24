Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

