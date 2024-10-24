Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $512.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.96.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,155 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

