Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

DKS opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.