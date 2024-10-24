Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

HRI stock opened at $209.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $210.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Herc by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Herc by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

