Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.33 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $139.33 million and approximately $19,806.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00005707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8535158 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,591.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

