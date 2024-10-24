HI (HI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,673.74

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $278,673.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,932.53 or 1.00069974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006454 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047154 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,964.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

