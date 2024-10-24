Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,000. General Electric makes up 5.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 74.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $257,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.