Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $97.96 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

