Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.6-$38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.15 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.150-10.250 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.10. 8,695,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,359. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.20.

Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

