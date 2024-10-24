Hoppy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.97 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $109.15 million and $5.97 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoppy has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00025187 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,781,320.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

