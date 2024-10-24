Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $1,560,856.02 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.8 %

HMN stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 164,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

