Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

