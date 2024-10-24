HP Inc. Announces Executive Changes as Tuan Tran Assumes Role of President of Technology and Innovation

On October 18, 2024, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing changes within its executive team. The Board of Directors appointed Tuan Tran to serve as the President of Technology and Innovation, effective November 1, 2024. In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Tran will be stepping down from his current position as President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions, also effective November 1, 2024.

Get alerts:

Replacing Tuan Tran as the President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions will be Anneliese Olson, who brings over 28 years of experience at HP. Ms. Olson most recently served as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, North America Market, and previously held the role of Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Worldwide Print.

These transitions are part of the company’s strategic initiatives to drive innovation and growth in its key business areas. Mr. Tran’s new role reflects HP’s commitment to advancing technology and fostering innovation within the organization. The company believes that Ms. Olson’s extensive experience will enable her to successfully lead the Imaging, Printing & Solutions division into the future.

For additional information, the complete Form 8-K filing can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This article represents factual information disclosed in the Form 8-K filing by HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 18, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HP’s 8K filing here.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading