IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,542 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $58,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $126,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.8% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 6,508,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $288.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
