IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,341 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $59.32. 2,689,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

