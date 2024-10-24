IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $498.80. 703,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,513. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

