IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,626 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 3,685,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,359,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

