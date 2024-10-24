Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,515. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.01 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.