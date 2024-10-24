Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 30,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.