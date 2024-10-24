Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 30,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

