Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $749.45. The stock had a trading volume of 226,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.