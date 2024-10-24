Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 877,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242,396. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.