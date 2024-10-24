Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

