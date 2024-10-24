Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 57,373 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,373 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 22.9% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 5.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $432,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,932. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

