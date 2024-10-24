Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.
Input Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
