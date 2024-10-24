InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,955.68 ($103.29) and traded as high as GBX 8,714 ($113.14). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,714 ($113.14), with a volume of 530,809 shares.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($107.76) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.08) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,471 ($71.03).

The firm has a market cap of £13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,864.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,961.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,958.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,237.29%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($98.99) per share, for a total transaction of £51,766.96 ($67,212.36). Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

