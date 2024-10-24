International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Billion Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21,465.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,618 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CME Group worth $1,072,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $227.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $230.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

