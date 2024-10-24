International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $639.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19,030.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $639,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after acquiring an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $400.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.