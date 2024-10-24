International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.41% of United Rentals worth $1,300,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $833.10 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $768.65 and a 200 day moving average of $706.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.