Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 2.85% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,773.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 237,745 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,118.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,610.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,231.4% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

