IOTA Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $406.07 million and $7.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

