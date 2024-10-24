Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 483,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,151,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

