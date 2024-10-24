iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,558 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,374. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

