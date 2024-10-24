iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 11,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,282. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.