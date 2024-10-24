iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJH opened at $62.52 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

