iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.92. 282,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

