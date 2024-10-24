iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
