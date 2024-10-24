iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 119,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.