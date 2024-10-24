iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $385.58 and last traded at $385.55, with a volume of 477970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

