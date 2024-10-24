iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD opened at $190.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.