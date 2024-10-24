iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average of $269.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.