iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 740,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,073. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

