iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,994,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,271 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

