iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,994,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,271 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.43.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
