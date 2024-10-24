iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.93. 1,468,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,167. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

