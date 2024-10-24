iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.