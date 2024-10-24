iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
