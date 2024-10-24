Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,834. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

