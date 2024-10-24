Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 820,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.