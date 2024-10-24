Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
BX stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 820,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $175.94.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
